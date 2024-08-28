Callan Family Office LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $78.07. 4,825,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,676. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.