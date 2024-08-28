Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $558.10. The company had a trading volume of 794,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $564.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.