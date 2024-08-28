Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 21,564 TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Separately, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,136,000.

TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AIFD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. 11,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75. TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

