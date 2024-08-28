Callan Family Office LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.70. 1,156,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.