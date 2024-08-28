Callan Family Office LLC Sells 7,946 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.63. 5,849,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,192. The firm has a market cap of $486.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

