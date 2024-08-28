Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,878. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
