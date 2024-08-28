Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 238,139 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 280.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

