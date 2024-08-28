Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,869 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

