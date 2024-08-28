Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,996 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 870,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,560,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

