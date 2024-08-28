Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 352 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.