Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,004 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,420. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

