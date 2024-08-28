Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $277.21. The company had a trading volume of 782,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $279.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

