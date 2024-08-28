Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 764,806 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 29,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

