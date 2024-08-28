Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $153.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $154.28.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

