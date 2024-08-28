Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.