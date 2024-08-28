Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 810,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,031,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,342,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

