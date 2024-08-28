Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.02 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

