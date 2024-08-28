Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 320,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.