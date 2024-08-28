Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.85 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $423.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

