Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 272,997 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,738. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

