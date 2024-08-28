Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

