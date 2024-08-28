Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

