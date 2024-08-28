Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CSX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,436,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,493. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

