Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,454. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

