Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.89% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:GJAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,249 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

