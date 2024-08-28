Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 185,251 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 569,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 541,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 357,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,644,000.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

