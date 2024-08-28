Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,587 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWL opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $139.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

