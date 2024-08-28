Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 505,311 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,311 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.