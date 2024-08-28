Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 752.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. 1,908,054 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

