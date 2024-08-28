Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

