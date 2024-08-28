Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

