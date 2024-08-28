Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,492 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. 9,390,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,357,911. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

