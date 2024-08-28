Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,242 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUDM stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

