Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,214 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

