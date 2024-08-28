Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,792 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after buying an additional 598,693 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 588,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

