Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,567 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.35. The stock had a trading volume of 845,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.50 and a 200 day moving average of $412.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,364 shares of company stock worth $26,191,001. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

