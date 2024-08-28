Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.23. 784,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,366,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

