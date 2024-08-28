Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 2.5 %

CF opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The firm has a market cap of C$814.93 million, a P/E ratio of -84.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.60.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8800436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

