Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 51484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

About Canacol Energy

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

