Canadian General Investments (CGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Canadian General Investments stock opened at C$38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.90. The company has a market cap of C$810.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.41.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

