CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CPMD remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. 202,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.36. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile
CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
