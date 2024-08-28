Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $209.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,112,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,819. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.