Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 793,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after purchasing an additional 612,632 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,682,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,614.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 469,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

