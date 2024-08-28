Capital Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CAPD traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.34 ($1.14). 773,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,225. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.02. Capital has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 105.61 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.