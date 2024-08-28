Capital Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CAPD traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.34 ($1.14). 773,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,225. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.02. Capital has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 105.61 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.
Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Chewy’s Stock Poised for a Major Comeback: Don’t Miss Out
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 High-Yield Stocks with Major Upside, According to Analysts
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.