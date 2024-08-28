CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the July 31st total of 1,659,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.8 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
CPAMF remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
