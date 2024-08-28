CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the July 31st total of 1,659,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.8 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.