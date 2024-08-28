Caribbean Utilities (CUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 15th

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

