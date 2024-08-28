Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Carrier Global by 26.4% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 195.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

