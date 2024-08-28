Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.09 and a 200-day moving average of $342.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

