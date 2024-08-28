Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 206,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 959,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

