Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 292,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,777. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.50.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

